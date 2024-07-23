Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' team issues statement after Shiv Sena MLA files complaint

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' team issues statement after Shiv Sena MLA files complaint

Updated on: 23 July,2024 08:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kayande highlighted that the particular episode depicted contestants engaging in lewd and offensive behaviour

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' team issues statement after Shiv Sena MLA files complaint

Manisha Kayande. File Pic/X

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' team issues statement after Shiv Sena MLA files complaint
Reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', has been hitting the headlines ever since it premiered. It has been involved in yet another controversy with Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande approaching Mumbai police demanding legal action against the show for allegedly airing inappropriate content.


Kayande, Secretary and Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, along with other members on Monday reportedly met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and submitted a written complaint expressing concerns over content aired in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 on July 18.



According to the ANI report, Kayande highlighted that the particular episode depicted contestants engaging in lewd and offensive behaviour. According to a press release, she described it as undermining social values and crossing the boundaries of family relationships.


Reacting to the controversy, the show's streaming platform, JioCinema, issued a statement saying that the clip in question was doctored and was never aired by their platform, according to ANI report.

A statement released, the streaming platform said, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern," reported ANI.

As per the ANI report, JioCinema said that its teams are working towards identifying the origins of the clip and will initiate action against offenders.

"Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will intiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema," the statement said.

The Shiv Sena leader called for the immediate cessation of the show and demanded strict action against its producers and the CEO of the broadcasting company. According to the ANI report, she has requested the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to investigate whether the episode has gone viral on various social media platforms and to take appropriate legal action against those involved.

"Bigg Boss 3 is a reality show. The shooting is ongoing. It's an absolute vulgarity that is being depicted. The YouTube influencer is also participating, and now he has crossed all limits of vulgarity. For the scenes being shown, we have requested Mumbai Police to take action, and we have given them a letter," Kayande said while speaking to ANI.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' was launched on June 21.

(With inputs from ANI)

Bigg Boss OTT Shiv Sena Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss indian television Entertainment News

