Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande on Monday demanded that the telecast of the reality show "Bigg Boss" be stopped, claiming that a recent episode of the show had obscene content, reported then PTI.

Manisha Kayande, who is also the spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and made the demand, a release said.

Manisha Kayande said that the episode aired on July 18 showed a contestant Armaan Malik in a seemingly intimate moment with Kritika Malik under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

"The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms," she added, according to the PTI.

"Even kids watch the show and it impacts them," she said.

The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it, Kayande said.

"Big Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits," she said, as per the PTI.

The Shiv Sena MLCs demand for a ban on the show came amidst some viewers interpreting the footage as an intimate moment, while others claiming that the second part of the viral video clip might be edited content spliced from the international version of the show.

As the video went viral, Armaan's first wife reacted to the video and called it fake. As soon as this video went viral, netizens started reacting to the clip. One user, while reacting to the clip, tweeted, "I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show.” Another user wrote, “Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house.”

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

