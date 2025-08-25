Maharashtra Congress president Sapkal stated that the Supreme Court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) in May to conduct the long-pending local body elections within four months. However, the poll schedule has not yet been announced, and OBC reservation details are still pending

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said that the party has begun preparations for the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said that the party has begun preparations for the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

He said that the decisions regarding alliances with partners will be taken at the local level after consultations.

Sapkal noted that the Supreme Court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) in May to conduct the long-pending local body elections within four months. However, the poll schedule has not yet been announced, and OBC reservation details are still pending, he said, according to news agency PTI.

"The Congress has already begun preparations (for local body polls). Decisions on alliances will be taken at the local level after discussions with partner parties," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) are allies of the Congress in the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sapkal addressed the media after presiding over a review meeting of Congress leaders from five districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, indulged in electoral fraud, which Gandhi had exposed with evidence.

Thorat claimed democracy in the country was under threat and needed to be protected.

Former minister Amit Deshmukh said the Congress has resolved to take to the streets in Maharashtra in support of Gandhi's slogan, "vote chor, gaddi chhod" (vote thieves, vacate the throne), as per PTI.

The Opposition party would expose the BJP-led Mahayuti government's "failures" during campaigning for the local body polls, Deshmukh maintained.

On the Maratha reservation, Sapkal reiterated the Congress favours granting quota to the community in jobs and education and pointed out the party has consistently demanded a caste-wise census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on quotas.

Maharashtra: Congress workers protest in Nagpur over potholes on city roads

Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of pothole-ridden city roads.

The demonstration was led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre, who slammed civic authorities for failing to address the problem.

Thakre warned that if potholes were not repaired within eight days, Congress workers would place photographs of civic officials inside them as a mark of protest, news agency ANI reported.

He said, "We are not able to understand whether there are potholes on the roads in Nagpur or roads in potholes. The officials don't have time to look at all this? We have staged a protest outside their office so that their eyes open and they work to make Nagpur beautiful. We will request them to fill the potholes within eight days. If they don't do so, we will put up photos of the officials in those potholes."

(With PTI inputs)