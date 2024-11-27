Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

During a regulatory audit of the airline conducted in Mumbai last month, the regulator discovered the same for a Bagdogra-Bangalore flight (QP 1851) operated on a Boeing 737 MAX (VT-YAE) on March 5, 2024

Akasa air. File Pic/X

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Akasa Air for reportedly not providing corrective training to a pilot-in-command (PIC) after a flight operated by the pilot made a hard landing, official sources said on Wednesday.


During a regulatory audit of the airline conducted in Mumbai last month, the regulator discovered the same for a Bagdogra-Bangalore flight (QP 1851) operated on a Boeing 737 MAX (VT-YAE) on March 5, 2024.


“The incident was closed with a counselling session only without any corrective training being imparted to the PIC,” the regulator has found and mentioned in its notice. the notice issued to the airline has asked it to file a reply within 14 days.


Sources say the aircraft had made a hard landing. “It bounced after touching down. The pilot then pressed the take off go around (TOGA) button to take off and land in a second attempt. TOGA was then rejected and the aircraft went on to land,” said sources.

Incidentally last month the regulator had fined Akasa Rs 30 lakh for alleged non-compliance of rules in its training procedures for pilots.

The regulator, previously, in May had conducted a spot check at Akasa’s Gurgaon HQ and then subsequently issued a show cause notice to the airline leading to the previous Rs 30 lakh fine.

When contacted, an Akasa Air Spokesperson denied a comment on the matter citing it to be a legal notice.

