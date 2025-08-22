Mumbai Police have busted a cyber fraud racket worth Rs 60.82 crore, arresting 12 people, including a couple, for duping victims nationwide. The gang used 943 bank accounts and multiple SIM cards to carry out frauds involving digital arrests, online shopping and share trading.

In a major action against growing cyber fraud cases in city, Mumbai Police have busted a cyber fraud racket and arrested 12 persons, including a couple who allegedly duped people in different parts of the country to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore, an official said on Friday.

In a major action against growing cyber fraud cases in city, Mumbai Police have busted a cyber fraud racket and arrested 12 persons, including a couple who allegedly duped people in different parts of the country to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore, an official said on Friday.

As reported by news agency PTI, of the accused who were apprehended recently, five of them had allegedly sold their bank accounts and SIM cards, which were used for cyber fraud, the official said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Raj Tilak Roshan, while addressing the incident, said, “The arrests were made following the Mumbai Crime Branch's raid at an office in the western suburb of Kandivali on August 12, in which officials seized SIM cards and bank passbooks.”

He further added, “The gang had purchased 943 bank accounts, of which 180 were used for the frauds,” adding that the accused had been using this modus operandi since last year.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police further stated, “Following the operation, five accused were arrested on August 12, and the remaining were apprehended during the probe,” as cited by news agency PTI.

The official, while shedding light on the incident, also highlighted that the gang procured SIM cards and bank accounts for Rs 7,000-8,000 each and used them for digital arrest scams, online shopping, and share trading frauds.

The official from the Mumbai Police asserted, “The bank accounts and SIM cards were used to dupe people across the country to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore, which includes Rs 1.67 crore fraud in Mumbai and Rs 10.57 crore in the rest of Maharashtra.”

Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 1.35 crore in loan fraud; four booked

In another case in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that a tax consultant from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.35 crore by four persons who assured him they could arrange a loan for a construction project.

As reported by PTI, the Thane police have registered a case against the four under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code for the offence that took place over a period of seven years, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)