Mundka fire tragedy: Forensic teams match 7 samples with family members' DNA

A total of 27 dead bodies of victims of the Mudka fire incident, preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and blood samples of their family members, were earlier sent to Forensic Science and Laboratory for DNA profiling and matching

After submitting the reports to Delhi Police, the forensic teams on Tuesday matched the seven samples with the DNA of the family members of the missing persons in the Mundka fire tragedy.

On May 13, as many as 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi.

In the early stage of the case, eight dead bodies were handed over to their family members.

Further, the FSL authorities handed over DNA profiles of three unknown dead bodies on Tuesday evening.

In addition to this, the FSL authorities have been requested for taking fresh blood samples of accused persons namely Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal to match with the dead body of Amar Nath Goyal.

Earlier, Forensic Science and Laboratory team has given DNA sample reports to the Delhi police team. Forensic teams have matched several samples with the missing persons' family DNA.

