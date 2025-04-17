Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Were facing losses Fish seller from Murshidabad after Waqf protests turned violent

'We're facing losses': Fish seller from Murshidabad after Waqf protests turned violent

Updated on: 17 April,2025 10:57 AM IST  |  Murshidabad
ANI |

Top

One of the fish sellers, Nephaur Rahman, said, Our business has been closed for the past five days because of the violence. We're facing losses. Today, we came back to work. We heard about the violence, but we want peace. If we don't work, we can't earn money

'We're facing losses': Fish seller from Murshidabad after Waqf protests turned violent

Local businesses, including fish sellers, in Murshidabad are worried about their businesses after the violence erupted. File pic

Listen to this article
'We're facing losses': Fish seller from Murshidabad after Waqf protests turned violent
x
00:00

The central forces are deployed in the West Bengal's Murshidabad after the violence that occurred during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.


Local businesses, including fish sellers, in the area are worried about their businesses after the violence erupted.


One of the fish sellers, Nephaur Rahman, said, "Our business has been closed for the past five days because of the violence. We're facing losses. Today, we came back to work. We heard about the violence, but we want peace. If we don't work, we can't earn money."


Another fishseller, Motibur Sheikh said, "We have come here today after violence. We heard about this incident last Friday and that's why we didn't come earlier. We have faced loss in the last few days. We want peace."

Meanwhile, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy stated that over 250 accused have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and the situation is now under control.

Speaking to ANI, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy said, "A total of 273 accused have been arrested. The situation here is under control; it is improving every minute. The shops are open, and the public is roaming freely. It is almost normal. The day before yesterday. Around 20 people returned here from the Malda shelter home. Today, around six families have returned, and the remaining will be returning very soon. Some people have been detained in the father-son murder case..."

According to Jangipur SP, the shops are open in the area, and the public is roaming freely. Around 20 people returned from the Malda shelter home.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west bengal india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK