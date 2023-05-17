Jilani had suffered a brain hemorrhage about a year ago after slipping and falling, said state media reports

Zafaryab Jilani in a press conference. Pic/Instagram@ziaulqayuimjilani

Listen to this article Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani passes away at 74 x 00:00

Senior Advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who was also serving as the secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) died on Wednesday, May 17, in Lucknow. According to media reports, the well-known advocate died after suffering from complications developed from a "head injury".

Jilani had suffered a brain hemorrhage about a year ago after slipping and falling, said state media reports.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a tweet confirmed the demise of the senior advocate. "The deceased was a seasoned lawyer and a person of pain, who rendered useful services under the banner of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board," the tweet read.

"With his demise, the Board lost a good worker and legal expert. Pray for forgiveness and elevation of ranks for the deceased," it added.

Also read: Shinde fires barb at Uddhav over his 'whereabouts' when Babri was demolished

Important to note that Jilani argued the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi case before the apex court. He was a convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and also served as an Additional Advocate General (AAG) for the State of Uttar Pradesh.

According to rightrasta.com, while arguing for the Muslim side in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi controversy, Jilani also contended at one point that the proposed mosque being built on land provided by the Supreme Court breaches Shariat law. The Waqf Act prohibits the bartering of mosques or mosque land. The proposed mosque in Ayodhya violates the Act.

"It violates Shariat law because the Waqf Act is based on Shariat." Jilani was quoted then by Outlook as saying.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)