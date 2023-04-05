Breaking News
Muslim youth thrashed for talking to Hindu girl in Karnataka

Updated on: 05 April,2023 12:20 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
PTI |

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zaheer (22). Bajrang Dal (BD) activists are suspected to be behind the crime

Muslim youth thrashed for talking to Hindu girl in Karnataka

Representative Image


In another incident of moral policing in Karnataka, a Muslim youth was assaulted by a gang for talking to a woman Hindu friend, while travelling in a bus near Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.


The victim has been identified as Mohammed Zaheer (22). Bajrang Dal (BD) activists are suspected to be behind the crime, sources said.



The injured youth was later hospitalised. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against four people.


Sources said the group of Bajrang Dal workers got into the bus after getting information about the youth talking to the girl. They dragged him out of the bus before thrashing him in front of the passengers.

Local SDPI leaders visited the victim at the hospital and urged the police to take strict action against the culprits. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

