Maharashtra: 'MVA is like auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts,' says Amit Shah in Nanded rally

"There is a pseudo-Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, pseudo-NCP of Sharad Pawar and a leftover Congress in Maharashtra," Amit Shah said addressing the rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress in Maharashtra was like an "auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts", and it will fail to perform. Shah said this addressing a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Shah held the election rally campaigning for BJP candidate and sitting MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar from Nanded district. He also said that voters have a strong nationalist option available with the BJP-led NDA. "Every vote given to Chikhalikar will also strengthen Modi's chances of becoming prime minister for the third time," Shah said, reported PTI.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and former Congress senior leader Ashok Chavan who recently joined the BJP, was also present on the stage during the rally. Other Maharashtra BJP leaders including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present. Notably, Nanded is the hometown and political bastion of Ashok Chavan, who was MP from Nanded from 2014 to 2019.

As per PTI report, Amit Shah said, "There is a pseudo-Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, pseudo-NCP of Sharad Pawar and a leftover Congress in Maharashtra. These three parties are like an autorickshaw with mismatching spare parts. How will it ever perform and do anything good for Maharashtra?" the BJP leader asked.

"Such autorickshaws do not even have any direction, and no future. This (alliance) is going to sink for sure after the elections," he added.



Shah also said that PM Modi took the Indian economy from the 11th position in the world in 2014 to the fifth position and if Modi gets another term, he will make India the third largest economy.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. The results will be declared on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)