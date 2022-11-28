Mysuru’s ‘mosque like’ bus stop sports a new look

It was built by a BJP MLA, but his party MP threatened to demolish it

The bus stop is on the Kerala Border-Kollegala section of NH-766

A bus stop in Mysuru bore a new look on Sunday after a BJP MP Pratap Simha said it looked like a mosque and threatened to demolish it. Simha had set a deadline for action in the matter.

After Simha’s threat, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had also issued a notice to officials demanding an explanation.

The bus stop on the Kerala Border-Kollegala section of the National Highway-766 now only has a single dome, painted red. Two smaller domes that were present are now missing, reported NDTV.

MLA Ram Das, who built the bus stop, had insisted that the bus shelter design was inspired by the Mysore Palace. However, he later apologised in a letter addressed to local people. “Differences of opinion arose... That’s why I am getting two domes removed. I’m sorry if anyone’s feelings were hurt,” he said.

On Sunday, Simha said changes had been made to the bus shelter. The MP also thanked his party colleague and the district administration for looking into his concerns.

