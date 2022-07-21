Nagpur Central Jail sends names of 14 inmates to Maharashtra Guv for remission

As part of the scheme, some prisoners above the age of 60 and who have completed over half of their prison sentence will be eligible for remission

Representative Pic

Nagpur Central Jail authorities have sent names of 14 inmates to the Maharashtra governor's office for inclusion in the remission scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence, officials said on Thursday.

As part of the scheme, some prisoners above the age of 60 and who have completed over half of their prison sentence will be eligible for remission, they said.

The move is to encourage good behavior and learning among prisoners, they added.

"The shortlisted prisoners will be released on August 15 this year. The process of releasing prisoners in the second and third phases on January 26 and August 15 next year will also begin soon," Central Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre said.

"We will conduct counselling sessions for prisoners and kin to help in their quick rehabilitation in society," he added.

The scheme is, however, not applicable for those sentenced to death and serving life sentences, or those convicted in crimes like rape, terror, dowry deaths and money laundering cases.

Officials said convicts under Explosives Act, National Security Act, MCOCA, TADA, Official Secrets Act, Anti-Hijacking Act etc will also not be eligible for remission under the scheme.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.