Nagpur: ED conducts searches at properties of real estate businessmen

Searches were underway at the properties of one Mehadia and Rammu alias Ramdev Agrawal, owner of Sandesh City, he said

Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting searches at 17 properties of two real estate businessmen in Nagpur city on Friday, an official said.

Searches were underway at the properties of one Mehadia and Rammu alias Ramdev Agrawal, owner of Sandesh City, he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Case against two persons for duping Nagpur businessman of Rs 3.15 crore

An ED team of around 50 personnel landed at Agrawal's residence in Ramdaspeth in the morning and simultaneously searches were also started at the offices of Sandesh City Group and Sandesh Infrastructure Private Limited.

Further details would be available once the action is over, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.