Nagpur: ED conducts searches at properties of real estate businessmen

Updated on: 03 March,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Searches were underway at the properties of one Mehadia and Rammu alias Ramdev Agrawal, owner of Sandesh City, he said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting searches at 17 properties of two real estate businessmen in Nagpur city on Friday, an official said.


Searches were underway at the properties of one Mehadia and Rammu alias Ramdev Agrawal, owner of Sandesh City, he said.



An ED team of around 50 personnel landed at Agrawal's residence in Ramdaspeth in the morning and simultaneously searches were also started at the offices of Sandesh City Group and Sandesh Infrastructure Private Limited.

Further details would be available once the action is over, the official said.

