Nagpur: Man, son booked for threatening with gun, knife

Updated on: 07 August,2022 06:16 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 50-year-old man and his son were booked in an attempt to murder case after they allegedly threatened and assaulted a person in Lakadganj area of Nagpur with a knife and gun, a police official said on Sunday,

Abdul Khalid Abdul Aziz and his 23-year-old son Shobu Sheikh had an old enmity with Jafar Khan Latif Khan (30) and threatened him on Saturday night, he said.

Shaikh first took out a knife to stab Khan and then pulled out a gun, but ran away when Khan's friends intervened, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, the Lakadganj police station official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

