Nagpur Mercedes crash occurred on February 25 on Ram Jhula bridge, where Maloo was allegedly driving while she was inebriated & collided with two persons.

Representative image

Listen to this article Nagpur Mercedes crash: Woman driver surrenders before police x 00:00

A woman accused of causing the death of two men while driving her Mercedes under the influence of alcohol over four months ago in Nagpur surrendered before the police on Monday. According to the report, the accused of the Nagpur Mercedes crash, identified as Ritika alias Ritu Maloo, surrendered herself at a city police station and was legally arrested after interrogation, reported PTI.

According to the report, last month, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused the Nagpur Mercedes crash accused's plea saying that no sane person would drive in an inebriated state and that it was a major wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nagpur Mercedes crash occurred on February 25 on the Ram Jhula bridge wherein Maloo was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and she collided with two individuals on a scooter. Mohd Hussain Gulam Mustafa and Mohd Ateef Mohd Zia were fatally injured in the Nagpur Mercedes crash.

According to the report, initially, the Nagpur Mercedes crash accused was charged with different provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act for reckless and negligent driving. Additional charges were then added in response to public outrage and the gravity of the situation.

Reportedly, Maloo was first granted bail, but the police then attempted to re-arrest her, prompting her to seek pre-arrest bail before the High Court. According to authorities, the Nagpur Mercedes crash accused is scheduled to appear in a local court on Tuesday.

Recently, in Pune, a minor drove his luxury car in an inebriated state and mowed down two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh. The juvenile was given bail within 24 hours of the incident and his bail conditions were lenient. The Juvenile Justice Board had told him to write an essay on road safety and ordered community service which caused a huge uproar.

Following that the juvenile's bail was revoked and he was kept in an observation home. Meanwhile, his father, grandfather and mother are in prison for tampering with blood samples, kidnapping the driver to coerce him into taking the blame.

The Bombay High Court had recently ordered the juvenile's immediate release after his paternal aunt filed a habeas corpus before the HC.