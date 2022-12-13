Nagpur Metro ridership tops 1 lakh on day two after inauguration by PM Modi

Maha Metro, in a press release, said it has crossed a milestone as ridership on Monday, the second day after inauguration of the two lines, was 1,09,754

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur. File Pic/PTI

Ridership on the Nagpur Metro crossed the one lakh mark on its two lines on the second day of their inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project operator said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro) operates passenger services of the mass rapid transport system.

Maha Metro, in a press release, said it has crossed a milestone as ridership on Monday, the second day after inauguration of the two lines, was 1,09,754.

"It has been a great achievement for Maha Metro Nagpur, just a day after the entire project got operational. The rush on the recently opened two lines was experienced almost throughout the second day. In fact, Maha Metro ridership has been continuously on the rise and considering these factors and anticipating further rush, Maha Metro had deployed required staff at all levels to handle the increasing number of commuters," said the release.

The passenger services on the two remaining sections of Prajapati Nagar-Sitabuldi Interchange and Automotive Square-Kasturchand Park corridors were inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in the morning on December 11.

Thereafter passenger services on the two lines got operational at 12 noon, said the release.

Commuters' rush on the two lines was witnessed since morning, especially on the Central Avenue route. The opening day (December 11) ridership of the Nagpur Metro Project, which includes all the four reach (stretch), was 79,701. This was the highest ridership figures ever on a Sunday, it said.

Maha Metro operates passenger services from 6 am to 10 pm and they would be increased as per commuters' demand, said the release.

Given the current trend, the Maha Metro ridership is expected to touch 1.5 lakh mark in the coming days, it added.

