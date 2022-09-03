Nagpur school principal kidnapped for Rs 30 lakh ransom: Police

Motiramani, 50, had left his house on Friday night on his two-wheeler. When he did not return home till late at night, his daughter contacted him on his mobile phone, says the officer
A school principal was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur city who have demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom for his release, police said on Saturday.
Police have formed several teams to trace Pradeep Motiramani, the principal of the Mahatma Gandhi Primary School situated in the Jaripatka area, and his kidnappers, an officer said.
Motiramani, 50, had left his house on Friday night on his two-wheeler. When he did not return home till late at night, his daughter contacted him on his mobile phone, said the officer.
He said the call was attended by a man who demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom for the release of Motiramani.
The school principal's family members approached the Jaripatka police station on early Saturday morning.
The mobile phone is switched off after the ransom call, the officer said.
He said Motiramani's two-wheeler was found parked in front of a hospital in the Mankapur area. His mobile phone location shows the Mouda area, around 40 km from Nagpur city.
A case was registered by Jaripatka police.
