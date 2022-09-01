Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
Is someone lying about swine flu numbers in Mumbai?
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuffe Parade
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > News > India News > Article > Nagpur Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel dies

Nagpur: Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel, dies

Updated on: 01 September,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The accident took place on the Amravati-Nagpur Highway at Gondkhairi village of Nagpur district, around 30 km from the city, on Monday, they said

Nagpur: Woman falls off motorbike as saree gets entangled in wheel, dies

Representational images


A woman riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband died due to severe head injuries as she fell off after her saree got entangled in the vehicle’s rear wheel chain, police said on Wednesday.


The accident took place on the Amravati-Nagpur Highway at Gondkhairi village of Nagpur district, around 30 km from the city, on Monday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Priti Puchul Shinde (22), a resident of Ganga Nagar in Katol, the police said.


Also Read: Nagpur: FIR against sarpanch for assaulting Maharashtra power company employee

After her saree got entangled in the rear wheel chain of the motorbike, the woman lost balance and fell on the road from the moving two-wheeler, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
nagpur national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK