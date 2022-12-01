×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Mumbai logs 23 new cases
Mumbai: 28-year-old truck driver held from Gujarat for raping Worli woman
NSE phone tapping case: Court to hear bail pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7
Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Nagpur Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur

Nagpur: Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:26 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The carcass of adult tiger T-75 was found in a decomposed state on Wednesday afternoon in Shivni range in the buffer zone

Nagpur: Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur

Representational Pic


Two tigers were found dead at different spots in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Thursday.


Tigress T-60 was found dead on Thursday morning in compartment 189 in Moharli range in the buffer zone of TATR, some 47 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.



"During spot inspection, we found pugmarks of a tiger as well. The tigress, aged around 6-7 months, may have died in a territorial fight. The carcass has been shifted to Transit Treatment Centre for autopsy," Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests, TATR, said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Two groups clash in Nagpur jail, murder accused seriously injured

Earlier, the carcass of adult tiger T-75 was found in a decomposed state on Wednesday afternoon in Shivni range in the buffer zone, he added.

"T-75 was 14-15 years old and may have died of old age. All body parts are intact. It was cremated as per norms," Dr Ramgaonkar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur wildlife chandrapur india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK