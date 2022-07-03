Nagpur: Two youths drown in Ambazari Lake

The bodies of Mihir Uke (19) and Chandrashekhra Waghmare (20) were fished out by divers from the fire and emergency department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two persons drowned in Ambazari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon while cleaning their slippers in the waterbody, a police official said.

The bodies of Mihir Uke (19) and Chandrashekhra Waghmare (20) were fished out by divers from the fire and emergency department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added.

"The two lost their balance and drowned. Two of their friends who were around at the time alerted passersby but Uke and Waghmare could not be saved," the Ambazari police station official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.