Nagpur: Two youths drown in Ambazari Lake

Updated on: 03 July,2022 08:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The bodies of Mihir Uke (19) and Chandrashekhra Waghmare (20) were fished out by divers from the fire and emergency department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons drowned in Ambazari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon while cleaning their slippers in the waterbody, a police official said.

The bodies of Mihir Uke (19) and Chandrashekhra Waghmare (20) were fished out by divers from the fire and emergency department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added.




"The two lost their balance and drowned. Two of their friends who were around at the time alerted passersby but Uke and Waghmare could not be saved," the Ambazari police station official said.


