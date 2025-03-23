Curfew was lifted from localities within the jurisdictions of Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police stations on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada on March 22

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the situation now in Nagpur was completely peaceful and the curfew that had been imposed in some parts of the city was also lifted, reported the PTI.

CM Fadnavis was speaking to the media in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune in Maharashtra where he attended an event organised by the non-profit Paani Foundation.

"The situation in Nagpur is completely peaceful. There is no tension anywhere. People of all religions are living together peacefully. Hence, the curfew has been lifted," said Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, who is a legislator from the city, according to the PTI.

The officials earlier in the day said that curfew had been lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur, six days after violence rocked the city.

Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur on Monday night amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Curfew was lifted from localities within the jurisdictions of Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police stations on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada on March 22, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm, the news agency reported.

Patrolling will continue in sensitive areas along with the deployment of local police, an official said.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 after baseless rumours were spread mischievously claiming that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burned during the VHP protests, according to the authorities.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured in the violence.

The police have arrested more than 100 persons in connection with the violence.

CM Fadnavis had said on Saturday that the government would recover the cost of property damaged during the Nagpur violence from rioters and roll bulldozer 'if necessary', the news agency had earlier reported.

CM Fadnavis said that if the perpetrators of violence failed to compensate, their properties would be seized and sold to recover the losses.

The CM had stated that strict action would be taken against those who attacked police officers during the unrest.

(with PTI inputs)