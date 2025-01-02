Breaking News
Nashik: Eight-year-old girl dies as truck hits two-wheeler

Updated on: 02 January,2025 10:01 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

A truck carrying LPG cylinders hit the two-wheeler, killing the child, who was travelling along with her mother and sister. By the time the brakes were applied, the child had slipped under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot

An eight-year-old girl was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, a police officer said.


The incident took place at 1.30 pm on the service road of the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Ojhar area of Nashik, he added.


"A truck carrying LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders hit a two-wheeler, killing Arpita Prakash Shinde. She was on the two-wheeler along with her mother and sister. By the time the brakes were applied, the child had slipped under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot. Her mother and sister sustained injuries," the officer said.


The driver was thrashed by passersby before being handed over to the police, he added.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, the officer informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

