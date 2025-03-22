Breaking News
Nashik man sustains injuries after 22 year old sets him ablaze

Nashik man sustains injuries after 22-year-old sets him ablaze

Updated on: 22 March,2025 02:53 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

The victim, Vijay Gehlot, is undergoing treatment for burn wounds following the attack that took place in the Thakkar Bazar area on Friday evening, an official said

The accused poured petrol on the man and set him ablaze with a lighter. Representational pic

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pouring petrol on a man and setting him ablaze in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.


The victim, Vijay Gehlot, is undergoing treatment for burn wounds following the attack that took place in the Thakkar Bazar area on Friday evening, an officer said.


According to the officer, the accused, Shubham Jagtap, lived in a room next to a public toilet, and Gehlot used to tease and beat him up without any reason.


Fed up with the harassment, Jagtap allegedly poured petrol on Gehlot and set him ablaze with a lighter, the officer said, adding that the victim sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The accused has been arrested under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

