Nashik sees 61 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 460

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,80,363 on Monday after 61 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

"The recovery count increased by 103 and touched 4,71,001, which left the district with an active caseload of 460", he added.

