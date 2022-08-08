Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

The state's recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 1,005 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the state health department release mentioned.

Currently, Maharashtra has around 11,968 active cases and the Covid-19 cases tally increased to 80,60,737. The death toll in the state is 1,48,143.

A total of 1,044 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,00,626, the department said.

Out of 8,34,53,933 laboratory samples 80,60,737 have been tested positive (09.66 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.