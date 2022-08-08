Breaking News
Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra logs 1005 new Covid 19 cases 4 deaths

Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated on: 08 August,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The state's recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent

Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 1,005 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the state health department release mentioned.

Currently, Maharashtra has around 11,968 active cases and the Covid-19 cases tally increased to 80,60,737. The death toll in the state is 1,48,143.

Also Read: Mumbai: Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls due to heavy rains in Shivaji Park 


A total of 1,044 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,00,626, the department said.

The state's recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

Out of 8,34,53,933 laboratory samples 80,60,737 have been tested positive (09.66 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK