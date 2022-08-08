Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls due to heavy rains in Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls due to heavy rains in Shivaji Park

Updated on: 08 August,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

After Thackeray's death in 2012, a memorial was built near the tree

Mumbai: Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls due to heavy rains in Shivaji Park

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Gulmohar tree planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai fell due to heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday, a civic official said.

After Thackeray's death in 2012, a memorial was built near the tree.

Also Read: Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and Thane tomorrow, IMD issues orange alert


The wind speed has been high in the last couple of days and the tree fell in the early hours of the day on the opposite side of the memorial, the official said.

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said that the tree had been planted by the Sena supremo and the party would like it to be replanted at the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news bal thackeray shiv sena shivaji park

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK