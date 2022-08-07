Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10

On Sunday, August 7 till 6 pm, the island city (south Mumbai) received 5.55 mm of rainfall, while Mumbai's eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 24.17 mm and 23.27 mm of rainfall respectively

Man using plastic bag to cover his head due to sudden rainfall in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane is expected for the next three days, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for August 8, August 9, and August 10, in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. An orange alert has been issued for the three districts.

On Sunday, August 7 till 6 pm, the island city (south Mumbai) received 5.55 mm of rainfall, while Mumbai's eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 24.17 mm and 23.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated that Thane city received 18.27 mm of rainfall on August 7.

Also Read: Thane: Nigerian man wanted in drugs case found dead in forest

The Raigad regions in Maharashtra have been on red alert for two days - August 7 and 8.

Mumbai has been experiencing hot and humid conditions for the last few days, which caused the maximum temperature to rise from 27°C to 32°C.