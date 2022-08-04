Nashik sees 71 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 579

So far, 4,70,606 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 84 during the day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday touched 4,80,027 after 71 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

So far, 4,70,606 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 84 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 579, he added.

