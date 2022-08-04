Breaking News
Nashik sees 71 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 579

Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:09 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

So far, 4,70,606 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 84 during the day

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Covid-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday touched 4,80,027 after 71 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra records 1,862 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

So far, 4,70,606 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 84 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 579, he added.


