Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > National Anti Terrorism Day 2023 Major anti terrorism operations led by India

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Major anti-terrorism operations led by India

Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As for the anti-terrorism operations in India, here are some major anti-terrorism operations that India led

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Major anti-terrorism operations led by India

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Major anti-terrorism operations led by India
x
00:00

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21st each year to spread awareness about the dangers of terrorism and promote unity against it. As for the anti-terrorism operations in India, here are some major anti-terrorism operations that India led:


Operation Vijay (1999): Launched in response to the Pakistani infiltration in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir, this operation aimed to push back the infiltrators and reclaim the captured territories.



Operation Parakram (2001-2002): An operation launched in response to the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. It involved the mobilization of Indian armed forces along the Indo-Pakistan border.


Operation Black Tornado (2008): A counter-terrorism operation carried out in response to the coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai, commonly known as the 26/11 attacks.

Operation Ginger (2011): Conducted by the Indian Army, this operation aimed to neutralize and evict insurgents from the region of Keran in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Why is it observed on May 21?

Operation Sarp Vinash (2013): A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force to eliminate Naxalite militants in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh.

Operation All Out (2017-present): This ongoing operation focuses on countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by targeting and eliminating militant groups.

Operation Prahar (2018): An operation carried out by the Maharashtra Police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra to neutralize Maoist insurgents.

Operation Sunrise (2019): A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Myanmar Army to target and destroy insurgent camps along the India-Myanmar border.

These operations represent a range of efforts undertaken by the Indian government and security forces to combat terrorism and maintain peace and security within the country.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india national news indian army India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK