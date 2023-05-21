National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Major anti-terrorism operations led by India

As for the anti-terrorism operations in India, here are some major anti-terrorism operations that India led

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21st each year to spread awareness about the dangers of terrorism and promote unity against it. As for the anti-terrorism operations in India, here are some major anti-terrorism operations that India led:

Operation Vijay (1999): Launched in response to the Pakistani infiltration in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir, this operation aimed to push back the infiltrators and reclaim the captured territories.

Operation Parakram (2001-2002): An operation launched in response to the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. It involved the mobilization of Indian armed forces along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Operation Black Tornado (2008): A counter-terrorism operation carried out in response to the coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai, commonly known as the 26/11 attacks.

Operation Ginger (2011): Conducted by the Indian Army, this operation aimed to neutralize and evict insurgents from the region of Keran in Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sarp Vinash (2013): A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force to eliminate Naxalite militants in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh.

Operation All Out (2017-present): This ongoing operation focuses on countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by targeting and eliminating militant groups.

Operation Prahar (2018): An operation carried out by the Maharashtra Police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra to neutralize Maoist insurgents.

Operation Sunrise (2019): A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Myanmar Army to target and destroy insurgent camps along the India-Myanmar border.

These operations represent a range of efforts undertaken by the Indian government and security forces to combat terrorism and maintain peace and security within the country.