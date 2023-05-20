National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Why is it observed on May 21?

In India, May 21 is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day as it is on this day that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in a brutal act of terror that shook the world

India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21 every year. The objective behind the observance of this day is to wean away the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the suffering of common people and showing how it is prejudicial to the national interest.

Why is National Anti-Terrorism Day observed on May 21?

In India, May 21 is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day as it is on this day that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in a brutal act of terror that shook the world.

He was killed in Tamil Nadu in a campaign by a terrorist. Rajiv Gandhi became the victim of a suicide bombing, which also resulted in around 14 other people being killed. Post the incident, the government under V.P Singh decided to observe the day Rajiv Gandhi died as Anti-Terrorism Day.

National Anti-Terrorism Day: Significance

Anti-Terrorism Day holds utmost significance to maintain peace, humanity, harmony, and unity among the people and society.

The government observes Anti-Terrorism Day every year to wean the youth away from terrorism and violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showcasing how it is a direct threat to national security.

While this day is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of thousands of security personnel in the fight against terrorism, it is also a reminder that terrorism is still a massive threat to unity and peace in the country. Several government and social organisations plan events on this day to foster unity and national pride in the people. They also educate people on how to act as a force multiplier of the security forces in dealing with terrorism.

National Anti-Terrorism Day: Pledge

Last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs held ‘pledge taking ceremony’ in government offices. The Central Government employees took a pledge against terrorism.

The pledge goes, "We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."