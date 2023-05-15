National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Date, history, significance, and all you need to know

The aim and objective to celebrate National Anti-Terrorism Day is to spread awareness among people about the importance of fighting terrorism and promoting peace and harmony

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed every year on May 21, in India. This day is observed in India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi. In the year 1991, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21 by a terrorist group. He was killed in Tamil Nadu in a campaign by a terrorist. Later, under V.P. Singh’s government, the Union government decided to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism Day.

On the occasion of National Anti-Terrorism Day, various events are organized across the country to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and all the other individuals who have lost their lives in terrorist attacks. Besides this, an Anti-Terrorism pledge is made in all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions, and other public offices.

Various state governments and the Union government organises seminars, debates, and discussions on how to combat terrorism and promote national unity and tolerance. The day is a reminder to the citizens that terrorism is a global issue it affects everyone. It is important for all citizens to unite together and eradicate terrorism from the world.

National Anti-Terrorism Day also reminds citizens that they must remain vigilant in their daily lives and unite together in the fight against terrorism.

National Anti-Terrorism Day plays a significant role in India in order to raise awareness and the impact of terrorism and also to promote national unity. Governments also promote values such as respect for human rights, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Also, on this day, the Government of India provide training and education to youngsters in the country to prevent them from joining different terrorist groups.