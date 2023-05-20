Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur

Updated on: 20 May,2023 10:20 PM IST
ANI

Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 for the first time ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary, said the party sources on Thursday.


Earlier, Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 for the first time ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.



The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured.

