Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary: Interesting facts about the former Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi remains India's youngest Prime Minister to date. He took charge in 1984 after his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards.

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest Indian prime minister at the age of 40, was assassinated on May 21, 1991. Rajiv Gandhi was the second Indian prime minister to be assassinated after his mother Indira Gandhi, who was killed by her bodyguards.

The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured.

