Congress leaders pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' (Pic/PTI)

Congress leaders including party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, and chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Congress president Kharge tweeted, "Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening Panchayati Raj, Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords — he transformed India, propelling it in 21st century. Our humble homage on his martyrdom day."

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sharing his thought, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!"

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress party in the year 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984 and he served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.