National Emblem row: BJP seeks apology from Omar, Rahul, says India's identity insulted

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The chief minister, who is touring the flood-affected areas in south Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake" that had hurt religious sentiments

Omar Abdullah. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Saturday flayed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks on placement of the National Emblem at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque and demanded an apology from him, Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition INDIA bloc leaders for "insulting" India's identity and the legacy of Bihar. The party's outburst came after Abdullah criticised the use of the National Emblem on a renovation plaque by the Waqf Board at Hazratbal mosque, asserting that the symbol was meant for government functions and not religious institutions.

The chief minister, who is touring the flood-affected areas in south Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake" that had hurt religious sentiments. His comments came after a plaque bearing the National Emblem inside the Hazratbal shrine was vandalised by unidentified people shortly after prayers on Friday. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said Abdullah, with his remarks, had shown "utter disrespect" to the National Emblem, representing the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. "Instead of condemning the dastardly attack, Omar Abdullah, the leader of the INDI alliance and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is trying to justify it," he said. The BJP national spokesperson alleged that the leader's opinion on the emblem had exposed the Congress and its allies.

"They are ready to hit any identity and symbol of India and its national pride," he said. Trivedi said the Ashoka Pillar is a symbol of national pride and Bharat's identity. Ashok was one of the greatest kings of India and a son of Bihar, he said. "Whatever has happened (in Jammu and Kashmir), it was disrespect to the identity of the country and utter disrespect to the history, culture and legacy of Bihar," Trivedi said. "Therefore, we want a clear answer from the leaders of the INDI alliance, especially Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. You should apologise to the country for the attempt made to defend this attack on the symbol of India's identity, symbol of India's honour," he added.


