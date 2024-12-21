National Farmers Day 2024: When and why is Kisan Diwas celebrated in India

Kisan Diwas was instituted in 2001 by the Government of India, but its roots trace back to the birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent Indian political leader and farmer’s advocate

National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is celebrated every year on December 23 in India to honour the contributions of farmers to the nation's growth and development. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role that farmers play in ensuring food security, sustaining rural economies and preserving the agricultural heritage of the country.

The significance of National Farmers Day

Kisan Diwas was instituted in 2001 by the Government of India, but its roots trace back to the birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent Indian political leader and farmer’s advocate. Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from 1979 to 1980. His leadership focused on agricultural reforms, rural development, and the welfare of farmers, and his policies are still remembered as a foundation for agricultural progress in India. The government decided to celebrate this day in his honour, recognizing his lifelong work in addressing the issues faced by Indian farmers.

Why is National Farmers Day celebrated?

To Acknowledge Farmers’ Contribution: Farmers are the backbone of India’s economy, contributing to the majority of the country’s agricultural production and ensuring a steady supply of food and raw materials. On Kisan Diwas, the government, organizations, and communities come together to celebrate their hard work, resilience, and indispensable role in society.

To Raise Awareness about Agricultural Challenges: Kisan Diwas brings attention to the various challenges that farmers face, such as unpredictable weather conditions, fluctuating market prices, and inadequate access to modern technology. It is a day for policymakers to discuss reforms that can better support the farming community.

To Promote Agricultural Innovation: On this day, government bodies, agricultural institutions, and experts often conduct programs and workshops focused on enhancing agricultural techniques and introducing sustainable farming practices. Farmers are encouraged to adopt new methods to increase crop yields and ensure environmental sustainability.

To Honor Farmers' Welfare: National Farmers Day emphasizes the importance of ensuring that farmers' welfare is prioritized in public policies. It is a reminder to policymakers to work towards schemes and programs that provide financial support, insurance, and better living conditions for farmers.

A Day of Unity and Support: Kisan Diwas also serves as a reminder of the collective efforts needed to ensure the well-being of farmers. Communities and organizations across India come together to show solidarity and support for the farming community.

The Legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh’s legacy continues to resonate in the policies and reforms related to the agricultural sector in India. He is remembered for his significant work in promoting the rights of farmers, advocating for a fair and just price for their produce, and fighting for the betterment of rural communities. One of his most significant contributions was the enactment of the Farmers’ Debt Relief Bill, which aimed to relieve farmers burdened by debts. His emphasis on a rural-centric economy and sustainable farming continues to influence modern agricultural policies.

Celebrations Across India

On National Farmers Day, various events and activities take place to honor the farmers. These include:

Award Ceremonies: Recognising exceptional farmers for their contributions to agriculture, innovation, and community development.

Conferences and Seminars: Discussions on the challenges faced by farmers and the solutions that can be implemented to improve the agricultural sector.

Rural Development Programs: Introducing new initiatives and schemes that aim to improve the standard of living for farmers and rural communities.

Cultural Programs: In some parts of India, local festivals and fairs are organized to celebrate the agricultural heritage and the hard work of farmers.

National Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas is not just a day to celebrate the farmers but also an opportunity to address the pressing issues they face and explore ways to uplift the agricultural sector. As India’s population continues to grow, the importance of supporting and empowering farmers becomes ever more critical. This day serves as both a celebration of their vital role in society and a call to action for a sustainable future for agriculture in India.

Let us use this day to reflect on the sacrifices made by farmers and to ensure that the government, institutions, and society continue to work towards their well-being and prosperity.