National Herald case: ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for third consecutive day in money-laundering case

For the third consecutive day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case.

The Congress MP from Kerala arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort. Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi. He was questioned for 11 hours on June 14.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force. Gandhi has spent around 21 hours at the ED's office over the last two days where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Tuesday, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement on Wednesday.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Congress has accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders by misusing central agencies.

