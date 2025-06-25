The Delhi Police recently busted a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate that duped over 1,000 people across India by pretending to offer High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs). Two Ghaziabad residents, Rishabh Gupta and Kapil Tyagi, were arrested in connection with the widespread scam, which saw more than a thousand complaints lodged against them

Representational Image.

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate responsible for duping over 1,000 individuals across India, operating under the elaborate pretext of facilitating bookings for High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs), an official confirmed on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Two individuals, Rishabh Gupta, aged 25, and Kapil Tyagi, aged 35, both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended in connection with the widespread scam.

Authorities revealed that more than 1,000 complaints related to this particular fraud were officially registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The modus operandi involved the accused creating numerous fraudulent websites that convincingly offered ostensible HSRP booking services.

These deceptive websites were strategically promoted through paid advertisements, ensuring they appeared prominently and authentically as genuine government or authorised portals, thereby luring unsuspecting victims into their trap.

Victims were then prompted to make advance payments typically ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 for these counterfeit registration plates, PTI reported. HSRPs themselves are special number plates equipped with several security elements specifically designed to enhance vehicle security and prevent fraudulent activities.

"The payments were routed through UPI QR codes linked to various bank accounts that had been opened using forged documents and fake identities," explained a police officer involved in the investigation. The accused consistently rotated funds between these accounts, a common tactic employed to evade detection and scrutiny.

The extent of this cyber fraud came to light following the registration of an initial FIR in March. Subsequently, a dedicated team from the police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit was specifically formed to thoroughly investigate the matter, leading to the arrest of Rishabh Gupta on 11th June.

"Gupta revealed that he was responsible for creating and managing the fake websites," the officer stated. He further disclosed that the entire operation was masterminded and led by Kapil Tyagi, who was known to have a prior criminal record. Tyagi was swiftly apprehended thereafter.

Police confirmed that during the arrests, they recovered significant evidence, including five mobile phones, one laptop, nine debit cards, a bank passbook, and digital records of multiple QR codes, all of which had been instrumental in carrying out the elaborate fraud.

The investigation indicated that the accused habitually withdrew the collected funds in cash after systematically routing them through a complex chain of so-called 'mule accounts,' reported PTI.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend other individuals associated with this illicit syndicate, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)