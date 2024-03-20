Breaking News
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule interacts with commuters in train, campaigns for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Updated on: 20 March,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The Baramati Lok Sabha MP travelled in the Pune Daund Demu Local train between Yavat and Daund Taluka. During her commute, she heard the concerns of the people and engaged in discussions with them

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule interacts with commuters in train, campaigns for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Supriya Sule. Pic/X

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working President Supriya Sule during an election campaign on Tuesday travelled in the railway train and interacted with passengers, reported news agency ANI.


The Baramati Lok Sabha MP travelled in the Pune Daund Demu Local train between Yavat and Daund Taluka. During her commute, she heard the concerns of the people and engaged in discussions with them.


Finding innovative ways to interact with the voters, the Baramati MP, earlier this month, participated in a badminton game with the youth in Baramati as part of her election campaign ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI.


Notably, the three-term MP from Baramati is likely pitted against her sister-in law, Sunetra pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Following a split in the Sharad Pawar led NCP, the Ajit Pawar led faction of the NCP, announced Sunetra Pawar as its candidate from Baramati.

"If you (the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) support us, we will work to solve your problems," Sunetra Pawar said while speaking to media, reported ANI.

Sunetra emphasised the work done by her husband, Ajit Pawar, and said she is proud of her husband for his work on such a large scale.

"I feel proud of Ajit Pawar when I look at his work done on such a large scale. I feel that he has always tried to reach out to the last person and solve their problems," she added, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader, declared his daughter and MP Supriya Sule as their candidate for Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Seeking votes for his daughter, Pawar appealed the public to put their votes over the new election symbol provided to the party and listed Sule's achievements as an MP.

"If you think the situation should be in control, now is the time when you will go for election, press the button of "Tutari" (symbol of NCP SP party). Today, I declare Supriya Sule as a candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. You (voters of Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency) have elected her three times and she is among the first two-three MPs who ranked among all other MPs known for their works," Pawar said in his speech, reported ANI.

The Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) broke into two factions, in July 2, 2023, when his nephew, Ajit Pawar, went to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with seven NCP MLAs.

(With inputs from ANI)

