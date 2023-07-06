NCP split: Rahul meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Sharad Pawar during a media briefing after the national executive meeting of NCP asserted that he is the president of the party

Sharad Pawar arrives to address the media after NCP Working Committee meeting at his residence in New Delhi (Pic/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his's residence in Delhi to show his support to the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

Ahead of the meeting, several posters were installed in front of the NCP office in support of Sharad Pawar.

Some read: "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar."

"India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed," read another one put up outside Pawar's residence in Delhi.

With the NCP witnessing a split in the party, the Pawar family feud played out on stage on Wednesday as NCP factions headed by Sharad Pawar and his nephew held rival meetings at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra by joining hands with Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.

Ajit Pawar urged Sharad Pawar to step down and give a chance to the new generation stating that even leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retire at the age of 75.

During the press conference earlier, Ajit Pawar stated, "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise..."

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?...Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," said the Deputy chief minister while addressing party legislators and other workers in Bandra here.

Later in the day, NCP's working president Supriya Sule in a stern response asked the deputy CM not to disrespect her father.

(with inputs from agencies)