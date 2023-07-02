Breaking News
NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Nagpur: Five injured as car falls off bridge, lands on railway tracks
NCP joining Maharashtra govt is start of Shinde losing his CM's post: Sanjay Raut
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Mumbai: Man stabs 33-year-old neighbour to death; held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments post induction of Ajit Pawar other MLAs in Shinde govt

NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments post-induction of Ajit Pawar, other MLAs in Shinde govt

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers

NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments post-induction of Ajit Pawar, other MLAs in Shinde govt

Jayant Patil along with NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments post-induction of Ajit Pawar, other MLAs in Shinde govt
x
00:00

In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.


Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.


Talking to reporters, Patil said the meeting will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.


"NCP as a party doesn't support the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Many of the MLAs who have signed the letter of support to the government, called me saying that they were confused and will always back Sharad Pawar," he said.

He said some leaders in the party would often demand that the party go with the BJP, but the party's top leadership never approved of it, he said.

He said the nine NCP leaders have taken oath as ministers going against the party's ideals.

"As of now, nine of our party MLAs have become ministers . Others had gone to witness the swearing-in," Patil said.

Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan.
The party has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
nationalist congress party sharad pawar ajit pawar maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK