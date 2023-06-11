NDRF dog Julie gets awarded

The female Labrador was part of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that was sent as part of ‘Operation dost’ to rescue the victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6

Pic/Twitter

Six-year-old Julie, a canine of the NDRF, has been awarded with a commendation certificate for sniffing out and helping rescuers save the life of a six-year-old girl who was buried under mounds of rubble for over 70 hours in earthquake-hit Turkiye in February, officials said Saturday.

The female Labrador was part of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that was sent as part of ‘Operation dost’ to rescue the victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6.

