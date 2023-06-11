Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > NDRF dog Julie gets awarded

NDRF dog Julie gets awarded

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The female Labrador was part of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that was sent as part of ‘Operation dost’ to rescue the victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6

NDRF dog Julie gets awarded

Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
NDRF dog Julie gets awarded
x
00:00

Six-year-old Julie, a canine of the NDRF, has been awarded with a commendation certificate for sniffing out and helping rescuers save the life of a six-year-old girl who was buried under mounds of rubble for over 70 hours in earthquake-hit Turkiye in February, officials said Saturday.


The female Labrador was part of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that was sent as part of ‘Operation dost’ to rescue the victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news earthquake new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK