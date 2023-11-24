NDRF: Trapped workers will be pulled out on wheeled stretchers

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal, who was present at the site, said the force is fully ready for the evacuation.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews the operation. Pic/PTI

Once the rescue pipe breaks through the debris at the Silkyara tunnel, NDRF personnel plan to pull out the trapped workers one by one with the help of wheeled stretchers tied to ropes, a senior official said on Thursday.

Rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in the tunnel resumed on Thursday morning after an iron mesh that had come in the path of the auger machine drilling an escape path was removed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal, who was present at the site, said the force is fully ready for the evacuation.

The men have been trapped for 11 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed, cutting off its exit.

NDRF men will go in through the pipe and once they reach the workers, they will use start sending them out of the tunnel one by one, Karwal said.

Workers will lie upon low-height, wheeled stretchers and NDRF men will pull them out one after another using ropes, officials said.

