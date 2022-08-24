NDTV shares at 5 per cent high; hit upper circuit limit

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
At the NSE, it jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 388.20- Its upper circuit limit as also the one-year peak.

Gautam Adani. File Pic/ AFP


Shares of NDTV jumped 5 per cent to hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day on Wednesday after Adani group launched a bid to take over the media company. The stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 384.50 -- its upper circuit limit as well as 52-week high- on the BSE after begining the trade on a positive note.


At the NSE, it jumped 4.99 per cent to Rs 388.20- its upper circuit limit as also the one-year peak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 70.29 points lower at 58,961.01 points.


In a stunning move with the potential to change the media landscape, billionaire Gautam Adani has launched a hostile takeover of NDTV, first with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.

The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion. 

