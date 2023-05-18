Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Need not be so sensitive Delhi HC

Need not be so sensitive: Delhi HC

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Court junks BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s plea to pull down ‘defamatory’ reports

Need not be so sensitive: Delhi HC

Cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Need not be so sensitive: Delhi HC
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim order “at this stage” on a plea by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir seeking directions to a media house to withdraw the alleged defamatory publications in which “false, libelous and slanderous” statements have been made against him. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, however, said prima facie it was satisfied that the matter requires consideration and summons must be issued to defendants—a Hindi daily, its editor-in-chief and three reporters.


Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir claimed in his suit the defendants were publishing “false and malicious” reports against him and sought the court’s direction to them to tender unconditional apology which shall be published in all newspapers brought out and circulated by the media house. “You are a public servant; you need not to be so sensitive. Any public person should be thick skinned,” he said, listing the matter for further hearing in October.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news delhi high court gautam gambhir new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK