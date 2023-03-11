Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Need to work in mission mode to help artisans PM Modi

Need to work in mission mode to help artisans: PM Modi

Updated on: 11 March,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' scheme

Need to work in mission mode to help artisans: PM Modi

782


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them part of the value chain.


"Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' scheme.



He called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain.


Also read: Australian PM has assured safety, well-being of Indian community priority for him: PM Modi

The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme is aimed at improving skills of artisans, ensuring easy credit and also help them in brand promotion so that their products reach the market quickly. It also seeks to handhold artisans and people associated with small businesses.

Observing that crores of people have been trained under the Skill India Mission, the prime minister said small artisans play an important role in production of local crafts and development of the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news narendra modi PM Modi new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK