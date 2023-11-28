NEET aspirant from Bengal found dead in Kota; 25th suicide case this year

In Rajasthan's Kota, a 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from West Bengal was found dead in his accommodation

In Rajasthan's Kota, a 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from West Bengal was found dead in his accommodation, police officials told media on Tuesday. According to the reports in the agency, the student was found hanging in his rented apartment.

The deceased, identified as Faureed Hussain, was a resident of West Bengal's Birhum district and had spent about a year studying at a Kota coaching centre for the medical entrance exam, NEET. He moved into Wauf Nagar in July of this year, the report added.

According to the report, Hussain, who lived in the house with other coaching institute students, was last seen on Monday afternoon. Friends who were worried noticed his absence and made fruitless attempts to get in touch with him. The police were notified after the house owner was informed. They broke down the door and discovered Hussain hanging. Since there was no suicide note found in the room, it is unknown why the tragic act was committed.

Dadabari police Station Circle Inspector Rajesh Pathak stated that the reason behind Hussain's drastic action is still unknown. The moment the deceased's parents arrive, the police will perform a post-mortem, the report further stated.

This is the 25th time this year that a coaching student in Kota has taken their own life. Previous incidents included the August coaching student suicide and the September 18 suicide of a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh who was also preparing for the NEET exam. These incidents bring attention to the troubling pattern of student suicides in Kota's coaching hub.

In another tragic incident from Mumbai, a 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide as well. The woman was found dead in her hostel room at INS Hamla in the city. The woman hailing from Kerala had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after she completed her basic training. The officials told PTI that no suicide note was recovered from the spot however added that apparently, she took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

The cops said they have begun a probe after registering an accidental death report.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme introduced in 2022.

