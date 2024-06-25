Breaking News
NEET-UG row: CBI team reaches Godhra

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Godhra
A case was registered by Godhra police on May 8 under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, for allegedly trying to help 27 candidates clear NEET-UG for a sum of R0 lakh each

NEET-UG row: CBI team reaches Godhra

NSUI activists raise slogans during a protest. Pic/PTI

A CBI team reached Godhra city in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district on Monday to investigate the case of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5, officials said. A case was registered by Godhra police on May 8 under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, for allegedly trying to help 27 candidates clear NEET-UG for a sum of R0 lakh each.


CBI to bring arrested accused to Delhi


A CBI team is expected to visit Patna on Monday and may take those arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case to Delhi for questioning, officials said. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arrested 18 people in connection with the case so far, they said.


UP scam: 6 held for leaking exam paper

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested six members of a gang, including a staff of a printing press, for their alleged involvement in leaking the examination paper for the posts of review officers and assistant review officers.

