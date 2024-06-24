NEET-UG paper leak: Accused charged Rs 2 lakh per student

ATS uncovers four methods used by gang in year-long syndicate; arrests made

Students stage a protest in Delhi. File pic/PTI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which registered the case with the Latur police in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak, has discovered that the accused teachers and other gang members used four different methods to leak the exam papers. The Latur police, investigating the matter, have found incriminating evidence on the accused’s mobile phones. This evidence includes hall ticket details of at least seven to eight students and information about others appearing for various exams. Officials stated that, so far, it appears the accused teachers charged each student R2-3 lakh, depending on their demands and the level of assistance required to pass the exams. According to sources, this gang has been running this syndicate for more than a year.

The Latur police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC against four individuals, including two Zila Parishad teachers, Jalil Pathan and Sanjay Jadhav, who were questioned by the ATS. The others named in the FIR are ITI instructor Iranna Kongalwar, based in Osmanabad, and a person from Delhi identified as Gangadhar. “The case has been registered based on the complaint given by the ATS, and the matter is being probed further,” said Somay Munde, SP Latur police.

The FIR states that the accused took money from students, promising to help them achieve high marks in the exams. Officials have found WhatsApp chats from the accused named in the FIR. The Latur police have so far arrested Pathan and taken him into custody. Jadhav, who was absconding, was also nabbed in Latur and will be produced in court tomorrow.

According to sources in the Maharashtra ATS, the initial probe revealed that the gang used four different methods to lure students and help them score high marks in exams. The first method involved using leaked papers, for which the gang typically charged R20-25 lakh, although no evidence has yet been found linking them to paper leaks in this case. The second method allowed students to cheat during exams. The third method involved dummy candidates taking exams on behalf of the actual students. In the fourth method, candidates were instructed not to write anything on their answer sheets so that the gang could fill in the answers after the exam and then submit them.

According to the ATS, “It appears that the gang charged different amounts based on the demands of the students. So far, we see that for allowing students to cheat in exams, they charged R2-3 lakh. The local police are now probing further to check if they had a price chart for all the different methods they used,” an ATS officer said on the condition of anonymity. “I was representing Pathan in the matter, and he was remanded to police custody till July 2 by the court,” said Adv Ajit Patil.

According to sources, the accused not only helped the students clear NEET exams by unfair means but were also involved in leaking the papers of other competitive and local exams being conducted by the state and central government. According to sources, the CBI, which is probing NEET-UG malpractice pan-India, has so far taken over 5 different cases registered in Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan and is likely to take over this case as well as part of their probe.

Rs 20-25L

Amount allegedly charged for paper leak