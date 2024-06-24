Maharashtra: Latur police arrests school teacher in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case

Earlier, the Latur police had registered an FIR in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case against four people, including three teachers from Latur and one person from outside the state

Representational Image

The Latur police arrested school teacher Jalil Pathan in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The Latur police found incriminating evidence from his mobile phone, he was also questioned by the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday.

Earlier, the Latur police had registered an FIR in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case against four people, including three teachers from Latur and one person from outside the state.

Officials confirmed that the Maharashtra ATS is the complainant in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The two suspect teachers questioned by the ATS on Saturday night have also been named as accused in the case.

The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 120b of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

The accused have been identified as Jalil Pathan, Sanjay Jadhav, Kongalwar, and a fourth person from Delhi, known by the pseudonym Gangadhar. This development has been confirmed by Latur SP Somay Munde.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in the Latur district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

The agency's action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam would be handed over to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting across the country for an investigation into the matter.